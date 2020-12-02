Women groups drag Buhari, AGF to court over gender imbalance in governance

The Incorporated Trustees of Nigerian Women Trust along with five other Women Civil Society Organisations have dragged President Muhammadu Buhari before a Federal High Court, Abuja over alleged marginalisation of the female gender in the governance of the country.

The plaintiffs are complaining of the consistent gender imbalance in terms of the decision process in the country as well as the continuous marginalisation of the female gender.

Joined along with the President in the suit numbered, FHC/ABC/CS/1006/2020 is the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

The plaintiffs, which comprises of six women organisations are praying the court for an interim order of injunction restraining the President from further exercising the Constitutional and Statutory power of appointment in a manner violative of the 35 per cent affirmative action policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria as contained in the National Gender Policy, 2006.

They also want an order mandating the respondents to henceforth comply with the principle of equality of the sexes in all appointments in compliance with Sections 42,147 (3) and 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and Article 19 of the African Charter of Human and People’s Rights.

The Plaintiffs are also seeking a court declaration that the failure of the President to implement the 35 per cent affirmative action policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria is illegal, unlawful, null and an arbitrary violation of the National Gender Policy, 2006.

“A declaration that the failure of the 1st defendant to implement the 35 per cent affirmative action policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria is illegal, unlawful and a violation of sections 42, 147 (3) and 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and Article 19 of the Adrian Charter of Human and People’s Rights.

“A declaration that the overwhelmingly predominant appointment of the male gender into decision making positions of the Federation is wrong, unlawful, unconstitutional, null and void as it violates Sections 42,147(3) and 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and Article 19 of the African Charter of Human and People’s Rights and does not violate the right of the female gender of equal access to public office.

When the matter was called, on Wednesday, counsel to the plaintiffs, Marshal Abubakar informed the court that the matter was slated for mention and that all the parties have been served with hearing notice.

In view of that, Abubakar asked for a date for the hearing of the matter, a request which was granted by the trial Judge, Justice Okon Abang.

The court consequently adjourned till February 5, 2021, adding that the matter is of national importance and all the parties need to be heard on merit.

“However, it is the duty of the plaintiffs to prove their case by adducing credible evidence. This matter is hereby adjourned till February 5, 2021. The hearing notice should be issued to the second defendant on behalf of the first defendant.

Other plaintiffs in the matter are, Incorporated Trustees of Center for Democracy and Development (CDD- West Africa), Incorporated Trustees of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center, Incorporated Trustees of Vision Spring Initiatives and the Incorporated Trustees of Women in Politics Forum.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE