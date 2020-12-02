Worsening insecurity: Buhari agrees to appear before House of Reps

President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed to appear before the House of Representatives to address Nigerians on the worsening security situation in the country.

This was revealed by Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who led a delegation of its leadership for a meeting with the president at the presidential villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, Gbajabiamila affirmed that they came to discuss the Tuesday’s resolution of the House asking the president to appear before the members to address the situation in the country.

He recalled that the lawmakers did not fix a date for the president to appear, noting that date has now been agreed, which he did not reveal but only saying it is “in the near future.”

The House Speaker said the lawmakers spoke to the president on burning issues and he was willing to listen “as is typical of Mr President, the usual democrat that he is.”

He stated: “And what we basically sought is to convey the resolution of the House and to fix a date, which we did not fix out of respect for Mr President and his very tight schedule, what date will be convenient. We have agreed on a date and he will meet with the House to address the situation.”

While noting that he would communicate the date to the media, Gbajabiamila added: “He’s is a perfect democrat. He will come and address the House in the nearest future.”

The Speaker observed President Buhari is more concerned about the trend of things in the country backing up his claim with the assertion that “uneasy lies the head that wears the crown.”

He assured that Buhari is committed to the security of lives and property of Nigerians.

The Speaker explained that the purpose of the summon to the president is to enable him to come and talk to Nigerians through their elected representatives.

