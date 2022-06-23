Women Body presents posthumous award to Mama HID Awolowo

The late Matriarch of the Awolowo Dynasty and the Yeye Òodua of Ile-Ife, Chief Mrs Hannah Idowu Dideolu (HID) Awolowo, was in Abuja, on Thursday, presented with a posthumous award by the West African Women Association (WAWA).

According to the organisers of the award which was held at the ECOWAS Secretariat in Abuja, Mama HID Awolowo was given the award for her role in making sure that children in the then Western Region of Nigeria got quality education during the reign of Chief Obafemi Awolowo as the Premier of the defunct region.

“Everyone knows the role Mama HID Awolowo played in seeing that children in the Western Region of Nigeria got quality education during the reign of Chief Obafemi Awolowo as the Premier of the defunct region.”

Speaking at the event, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Her Excellency Catriona Laing, called on women to participate actively in the Nigerian electoral process saying it is by so doing that they can be more relevant and hold political positions that will benefit the women folk.

Laing who was represented by the Deputy High Commissioner, Gill Atkinson, expressed happiness that women in Nigeria are making their marks in sports, business and governance. She, however, advised them not to relent in their efforts to achieve their goals.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Mrs Opeyemi Alabi who received the award on behalf of the Awolowo family described the award as nostalgic while adding that Mama HID was a good mother who influenced her childhood positively.

She said: “It is (the award) is nostalgic for me because it brings back so many treasured memories of when we were younger and Mama has always been my mother.





“It is a special privilege to collect this award on her behalf and for the Awolowo family. I was close to everybody and all the girls and we all went to the same school. We were very close and Mama encouraged us to be substantial women, so it (the award) means a lot to me.”

WAWA’s regional president, Her Excellency Khadija Tall Fall, in her remarks said more concrete steps and actions needed to be taken to make women more relevant in society.

WAWA Nigeria focal person, Chief Dr Mrs Beatrice Ubeku, said the organisation caters for the emancipation of women and children through seminars, workshops, adult education, and economic empowerment through vocational and professional training and retraining.

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

Women Body presents posthumous award to Mama HID Awolowo

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP

Women Body presents posthumous award to Mama HID Awolowo