Woman who delivered quintuplets in Umuahia pleads over medical bill

A 24-year woman, Miss Oluomachi Nwaojo who delivered a set of five babies has solicited help from the government and good-spirited Nigerians to assist the family pay her hospital bill and to care for the babies.

She was delivered of a set of three girls and two boys at the Federal Medical Center, FMC, Umuahia, on Tuesday.

A nurse at the post-natal ward in the hospital identified simply as Chibuzo informed that the three girls are strong, while the two boys are receiving expert care at the intensive care unit of the hospital.

She disclosed that the woman is doing well, but still in pain as she went through a caesarean session, “hence why we are restricting the number of visitors trooping into the ward when the news filtered into town.”

“The three girls were the first to be delivered and they are sound. The boys are receiving expert care and will soon join their mother,” the nurse said.

The mother of Oluomachi, Ma Precilla, who expressed her joy at the birth, described it as “a huge blessing to my family.”

Ma Precilla revealed that multiple births run in her family lineage, but that this is the first time quintuplets would be delivered in the family.





According to her, “I had two sets of twins. My daughter that delivered these five babies is also a twin.

“This is a huge blessing from God, but we are calling on the government and good-spirited individuals to assist us financially so that we can pay our hospital bills and care for these babies.”

Oluomachi is a student of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, MOUAU.