WizKid to be in Accra Sports Stadium with debut concert on December 10

Grammy Award-winning Afrobeat artist, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid, will be headlining his first concert in Ghana at the 40,000-capacity Ohene Djan Sports Stadium in Accra, on 10 December.

The Afrobeat sensation debut concert in Ghana will follow his upcoming November 16, 2022 concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden and November 24, 2022 gig at the Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands.

While speaking on the upcoming concert in Ghana, the organiser of the music show, Live Hub Entertainment in a statement on Twitter disclosed that the show will be the first of many of its kind that will be hosted in African countries by the company.

The statement read “The Wizkid show in Accra is only the beginning of an epic series of high-quality live events across Africa powered by Live Hub Entertainment. We want to be inclusive of all areas of Ghanaian society and have a youth focussed social impact element to all our programmes.”

Wizkid himself had earlier confirmed the upcoming show on Twitter by posting the concert promotional video with the caption “Ghana!! Dec 10 ❤️🇬🇭🦅 #WizkidLiveAccra ⁦@thelivehub_”

The ‘bad to me’ crooner will be expected to excite his Ghanaian fans with songs off his newly released 5th studio album, ‘More Love, Less Ego’.

In conjunction with Live Hub Entertainment, the show is also powered by Starboy, Rave and Finali Group Entertainment.

The show early bird tickets are available here.