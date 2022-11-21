Wizkid, Tems make history at 2022 AMAs, bag two awards each

Nigerian Grammy Award-winning Afrobeat artiste, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid, and Nigerian music sensation, Temilade Opaniyi, better known as Tems, have once again put Nigeria on the global map after winning two awards each at the 2022 American Music Awards (AMAs).

Wizkid made history after beating fellow nominees, Burna Boy, CKay, Tems, and Fireboy to become the first recipient of the favourite Afrobeats artiste of the year at the American Music Awards.

His Tems-assisted hit single, Essence, also bagged the favourite R&B song beating off competition from Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”, Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”, and SZA, “I Hate U”.

This is the first time Wizkid will be taking home the AMAs, after being previously nominated three times without a win.

Also winning in two categories at the music award is Tems, who won the favorite R&B song for ‘Essence’ and Favorite Hip Hop song for her contribution on Future’s ‘Wait For U’ which also features Canadian rapper Drake.

The 2022 American Music Awards, which was the coveted 50th edition, was hosted by Wayne Brady and was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, United States on November 20, 2022.

The AMAs is considered as the largest fans-voted award show.







