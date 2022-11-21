WHO partners FIFA to spread health, peace solidarity message

The World Health Organization(WHO) has partnered with the Fédération Internationale de Football Association(FIFA) to spread the solidarity message of health, peace, and solidarity for economic development in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nigeria’s WHO Representative, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo while speaking to journalists at the WHO-FIFA Walk the Talk to mark the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar said WHO has partnered with FIFA to spread the message of FIFA for health for peace, solidarity and development to be able to continue economic development, coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Molumbo further said people need to stay healthy and that is the significance of the event.

“Walk the Talk so that we can join those who are doing the same. As we speak, in Qatar, we look forward to the FIFA World Cup.

“It is also an opportunity to remember that through physical exercise, we can beat non-communicable diseases.”

Similarly, the Director of Health Planning and Statistics of the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Ngozi Azodo said, physical exercise is critical to people’s health.

She recommended that people take every opportunity, to ensure that they move their body, and remain physically active as a part of daily maintaining good health.

“The government of Nigeria is grateful to FIFA for partnering with WHO to spread the message of health is wealth because, without good health, everything else is insignificant.

“The Ministry of Health not just doing the policy, we are also using our communication channels to ensure that we encourage Nigerians to be physically active as a response to non-communicable diseases.”

There are two major plans, physical exercise and the other one is food and nutrition. so if we watch what we eat, do physical exercise and of course, we watch what enters our system, like cigarettes, alcohol and all of that, we will be certain that we are contributing more significance to our health.”

Azodo further said the Ministry of Health is using every channel possible, to make policies adding that part of the policy is mobilising all other channels.

“Because we are government, we have critical available channels like schools, churches and of course, the civil society group that is working with us to spread the message and today the ministry is walking the talk.”

