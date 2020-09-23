Witness tells court how money was transferred in Turaki’s bank account

A prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN) alongside his personal assistant, Sampson Okpetu, and two companies: Samtee Essentials Limited and Pasco Investment Limited on Wednesday told the Federal High Court, Abuja how funds were moved from Turaki’s Zenith Bank account to different bank accounts.

The witness, Remigius Ugwu, a compliance officer with Zenith Bank is the second witness so far called by the prosecution.

Led in evidence by EFCC counsel, Farouk Abdallah, the PW2 said, on January 19, 2015, N359, 104,000.00, was transferred to the minister’s account, revealing that before the transfer, the balance in the account was N2, 614.38

He further disclosed that on January 22, 2015, there was another transfer of N45 million from one Abdullahi Bagudu’s account.

N50 million, he said, also moved from the account to that of Titus Okunriboye on January 27, 2015, while Samtee Essentials Limited got N20 million.

According to the witness, between 2018 and 2019, Zenith Bank received a letter from EFCC, requesting to be furnished with Turaki’s account details, including the account opening package, statement of account and bank instruments of eight customers, which the bank obliged the EFCC.

Abdallah presented the documents as exhibits, which were admitted in evidence by the court and upon cross-examination by defence counsel, Joe Kyari Gadzama (SAN), the witness told the court that he was not aware if Turaki had any other bank account, apart from the one he tendered before the court.

The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned till September 24, 2020, for a continuation of trial.

The EFCC is prosecuting Turaki on a 16-count charge, bordering on misappropriation of a fund to the tune of N714, 670, 014.87.

