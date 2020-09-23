Nationwide strike: Oil marketers want NLC, TUC to consider dialogue

Oil marketers under the auspices of Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) on Wednesday, called on the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to consider dialogue as against the nationwide strike action billed from Monday, September 28, 2020.

Dr Billy Gillis-Harry, PETROAN President in a statement issued in Abuja disclosed that suspending the proposed strike action would promote sustainable peace among all stakeholders otherwise, it could largely worsen hardship already inflicted by the Covid19 pandemic on the people.

PETROAN is the umbrella body of petrol station owners and marketers with a membership base of over 400,000 operators nationwide.

“Our members occupy the last stratum in the petrol distribution value chain. We have direct contact and final interaction with users of petroleum products. We have inflammable assets that are freely accessible to a possibly rampaging group.

“So, we are of the opinion that dialogue will achieve middle ground that will be favourable to the masses than a strike action,” he stated.

Gillis-Harry who emphasised that the association was against the hike in petroleum pump price, and other tariffs, emphasized that this is no good to Nigerians.

“We want the Nigerian Labour Congress, the Trade Union Congress, NUPENG and all sister unions and associations to consider this dialogue option in the interest of the ordinary Nigerians. Let us exhaust all possible avenues of a peaceful solution. We believe the authorities will definitely shift,” he added.

The NLC’s Central Working Committee handed down a two-week ultimatum to the FG to reverse the price hike or face industrial action after the National Executive Council meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.

