As Nigerians and Nigeriens continue to bear the brunt of the military takeover in Niger Republic, OLAKUNLE MARUF reports on how residents have revived commercial activities at Illela, the border town.

Once a bubbling road through which many vehicles ply from Sokoto in Nigeria and Birni-N’Konni in Niger Republic, the Illela Border Post has turned into a ghost town following the closure of all land borders between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

The closure has invariably led to increased hardship for people whose day-to-day business and homes lie on either side of the country lines and have since been affected after the military took over the control of the French-speaking country’s administration.

One of those affected by the border closure is Haruna Nagode Allah, who sells soft drinks in Birni-N’Konni. His wholesale supply of soft drinks usually comes from Nigeria. The regular movement of the shipment of drinks has since been hampered by the closure of the border.

Sensing that plying regular routes is no longer possible and coupled with the effect of the border closure on his ability to make ends meet, Haruna has since resorted to shipping his consignment of goods through undesignated and illegal routes. This definitely comes at a higher cost.

Not just that, the military coup has an overwhelming effect on trade in the country and the livelihood of residents. Another reason for such hardship is the disconnection of power which has also affected trade in Niger Republic.

Hassan told Sunday Tribune that life has not been the same since the day Nigerian government cut power supply to Niger Republic.

“We can hardly get ice blocks to sell our products now,” Nagode Allah narrated. “Traveling into Nigeria to get these drinks is not easy as well, the border is completely shut.”

He declared: “We can only pass through illegal routes in the bush. And over there, one will pay through the nose as security agents and area boys will demand for something.”

Plying illegal routes and paying off security agents and area boys have by no small measure affected the cost of goods and services in the area.

“Everything here is going on the high side and it is very important our leaders consider that it is the masses that will suffer, if urgent steps are not taken to avert this ongoing crisis,” Nagode Allah urged.





A resident and shop owner at the Illela border town, Mallam Bala Bello, also lamented that traders and service providers around the area now live from hand to mouth, adding that the border closure had affected the lives of people and commercial activities on both sides of the border.

He believed the political crisis bedevilling Niger and the action of the Nigerian government may degenerate into social unrest and lead residents into crime if not properly handled.

“You cannot imagine how our people are now living from hand to mouth as if we don’t have any work to do and this is all because of the border closure.

“It is a well known fact that most border communities in this country rely on activities within the border to sustain themselves and now that this has been closed for an offence we know nothing about, the Federal Government should come to the aid of our people.

“I believe it is very important because if not properly handled with care, it may lead to some people turning to criminals in their father’s land,” he said.

Recall that on July 26, a troop of presidential guards toppled the Nigerien government and ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. Bazoum and members of his immediate family were taken into custody by the military junta, which also announced Abdrahmane Tchiani as the country’s new leader.

Following the political crisis, the Federal Government of Nigeria closed its land borders with the Niger Republic and disconnected the country’s power supply. In the same vein, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) also rolled out sanctions against Niger Republic.

In its response to the sanctions, the military junta in Niger Republic also announced the total closure of its borders and airspace.

While diplomatic and military interventions are being considered as options towards restoring democratic power in the country, residents and traders around border communities such as Illela are bearing the brunt of the new development and sanctions imposed by Nigeria and the ECOWAS bloc.

When Sunday Tribune visited the border town during the week, it was observed that situations in the border town ere getting worse. Nigerians who work in Niger Republic and around the border town are groaning in pain and agony following the impact of the border closure on the source of living.

It was also gathered that the economic woes arising from the sanctions have also handicapped those who travel in and out of both neighbouring countries as a result of the restrictions there.

Illegal routes to the rescue

Sunday Tribune gathered that commercial activities have been grounded as adjoining roads that lead to the border posts have been blocked.

This forced traders with engagements on either side of the border to identify and use illegal routes at Illela through which they move their goods across the border on motorcycles and camels.

Confirming this development to Sunday Tribune during the visit, Nuhu Ibrahim, a motorcyclist, said taking the bush path is now the only way to survive at this critical time.

“We now make use of the bush to take goods to and fro here. We have security agencies from Nigeria and Niger Republic who we settle for easy movement.

“Before now, we used to pay N1,000 per bag of smuggled rice on this route but with the border closure, hike in cost of petroleum as well as settlement for security agencies in the bush, we now collect between N2,000 and N2,500 per bag.

“Apart from smuggling of rice, we also carry passengers who have one or two things to do over there from Nigeria.

“You must be aware that most of the soft drinks in Niger Republic are sourced from Nigeria. We also help people to get those stuffs to them from here in Illela,” he disclosed.

He added that Nigerians and Nigeriens see each other as brothers and “depend on one another for survival.”

Sunday Tribune also gathered that some businessmen in the border community now use camels to transport their goods through the bush and illegal routes from Nigeria to Niger Republic.

To throw off the scent of overbearing officials, the smugglers assemble their goods on their camels, covering them with grass as a disguise and walk them through the bush and illegal routes.

Nigerians at the border town call for peaceful resolution

Traders who spoke with Sunday Tribune in Illela called on the government at all levels to urgently consider their plights and resolve the matter on time.

An artisan and indigene of Osun State, Mr Muhammed Ibrahim, who has been working in Niger Republic for over 15 years, appealed to the ECOWAS leadership to put the interest of the masses at heart before thinking of going for war.

He said the war threat had already affected livelihood in the area as most of his customers from Niger Republic have deserted him.

“The government should consider us in this issue, they should think of what will happen if these people seek revenge by attacking us and our businesses.

“We have been having a cordial relationship with them but with this, who knows what will happen to us and our businesses? All we want is for ECOWAS to take things easy,” Muhammed said.

A lecturer at the Maryam Abacha University in Maradi, Niger Republic, Mr Abubakar Abdullahi, pointed out that Nigerians studying in some of the universities in Niger Republic should be put into consideration by ECOWAS before any military intervention is considered.

While noting that such students may thereafter be subjected to discrimination and even attacks, he appealed to the Nigerian government and ECOWAS to evaluate the situation before invoking force to resolve the crisis.

We are no longer safe, Nigeriens cry out

Many Nigeriens who spoke with Sunday Tribune appealed to ECOWAS to ensure the crisis does not generate into a war that will lead to loss of lives and properties.

A resident of Niger Republic, Abubakar Hussain, told Sunday Tribune that Many residents are presently living in fear following the threat of war issued by ECOWAS.

“Our lives are no more safe as most people in Niger Republic see this problem as between Nigeria and Niger Republic.Our leaders should be very careful in their decisions and not put our lives in danger for whatever reason.

“We are already suffering from hunger and other predicaments. We don’t want this to escalate in any way, so ECOWAS should address it in a reasonable way,” he appealed.

A resident of Birni-N’Konni, Alhaji Hassan Maishinkafa, said the ongoing crisis should be dealt with urgently in order not to be hijacked by bandits.

Maishinkafa, while speaking to Sunday Tribune, said: “This issue needs to be handled carefully so it will not get to a level where we won’t be able to control it further.

“We all know both Nigeria and Niger Republic have a lot of ungoverned forests and if care is not taken, bandits and Boko Haram fighters will take the advantage to attack our people both here in Niger Republic and Nigeria.

“Our leaders should learn about the recent happenings in Libya where the death of their former leader became an avenue where illegal arms found their way into many places in Africa.”

Another resident of Agadez, Muhammad Ali, who spoke with Sunday Tribune via WhatsApp on Friday morning, described the new military government as favourable to the people of Niger Republic compared to the democratically-elected government.

Ali noted that the junta has governed the country better than it was during Bazoum, calling on the leadership of ECOWAS to urgently dialogue with the military junta.

“We are better off with this government compared to the previous administration in the country and I think we should let ECOWAS know that. We only need to appeal to the leadership of ECOWAS as well as the President of Nigeria to urgently look for a way out without war.

“They should consider the plight of the masses in the country. We are happy with the current military administration in our country.

“All we want from ECOWAS and President Tinubu is to support the military to return the government to civilians in the shortest possible time and not war.

“They should help us open the land border so as not to let us die of hunger here,” he said.

