Actress, Eniola Badmus has warned people who are in the habit of defaming celebrities on social media platforms, saying there will be consequences for such action.

The actress said she is ready to fight dirty if any one decides to drag her into the public space with lies.

The chubby actress reacted angrily to negative comments and criticisms that trailed her decision to drag to court a Tiktoker, Nwakaego Okoye, who defamed her on Instagram.

Eniola who was dragged by some socials media users took to her Twitter account to warn others who may want to toe the path of Okoye to desist.

According to her, bullying on social media is one thing; deliberate act of rubbishing people’s image of personality is wrong and should be condemned.

“I will like to address an issue that has been plaguing social media platforms and online communities: defamatory statements about me. How do you wake up, go on social media and pull people down by making false/negative comments about them?

“This is someone you do not even know! Common! You have no single fact/evidence but will sit behind your phones and make a smooth video defaming my personality. Why? When I was a plus size, it was the height of body shaming, now on my fitness journey, same negative comments.

“When I made my political choice, same negatives. Guys, let people live their lives and respect them for it. Some of us have muscle to keep it going, how about those that can’t and silently struggle with depression and low self-esteem?

“More often than not, I ignore these comments or don’t even bother reading them but sometimes, it hits badly and you truly and really want to set an example. I am aware that defamation is a serious matter and can have severe consequences, both legally and socially”, she stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour…

Mali, Burkina Faso deploy warplanes to Niger Republic, meet on response to ECOWAS military threat

AMID mounting pressure by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore civilian rule in the Niger Republic, Burkina Faso…

FG appoints 11 new CMDs for federal medical facilities

Federal Government has appointed 11 new Medical Directors for the Federal Government established Medical Facilities…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Biggie pulls another twist, introduces 4 new housemates

During the Sunday live eviction show of BBNaija, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu unveiled a new twist…

Employment racketeering at FCC

IF there was any scintilla of doubt that the civil/public service in the country is a cesspit of corruption, the recent scandalous revelations…

Messi becomes most decorated footballer after winning record 44 titles

Following his Leagues Cup title wins with Inter Miami, Argentina captain and World Cup winner, Lionel Messi…