Nigerian actor and comedian, Bovi Ugboma, also known as Bovi has reacted to news making the rounds that his relationship with his friend, Basketmouth has gone bad, saying he was not aware of such development.

With talks about him and Basket as he’s fondly called not being on talking terms spreading on soecila media platforms for a while, R gathered that Bovi chose to distance himself from the crisis rocking Basket’s marriage before it later crashed.

Bovi, known for his popular show, Man On Fire, when asked about his relationship with Basketmouth and why they no longer hang out together, said it was nothing unusual as he can’t continue to hang out with all the time when they both have responsibilities to look after.

Speaking further, Bovi disclosed that he has no problem with Basketmouth as some people have made it look like things have fallen apart between them following rumour that their once blossom friendship has hit the rocks due to issues pertaining to Basketmouth’s failed marriage.

“I have heard people say Basket and I have ended our friendship but I can tell you that it is not true. People don’t expect us to always be together when we have responsibilities hanging on our shoulders regularly. People should learn to understand how friendship works and stop spreading false stories about people they don’t even know.”

He added that he has no problem with his friend and would not wait for the media to get into their affairs to address their issues if there are any.

“We are both grown men and we know how to settle our issues if there are any in the first place. I don’t think the social media is the next place to come an air our concerns. We know how to deal with issues between us. I can tell you for a fact that I have smooth relationship with him”, he added.

