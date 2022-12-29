Window Tinting in Saudi Arabia … Benefits, Regulations, and Fines

In countries like Saudi Arabia, car owners are always looking for ways to protect their cars from the scorching sun and its unpleasant effect especially in the summertime, on that account the term “window tinting” emerged and spread widely in the Kingdom.

A window tint is basically a thin resistant film that is usually made from a polyester base, and people use it for a variety of purposes according to their own needs, it can simply make the car look more appealing, or they might use it for other logical purposes like:

More privacy and security

Protection from UV rays that can cause skin diseases

Reduce the interior heat which can help improve the fuel economy

Preserve the car’s interior

In recent years, this term became more popular, and social media platforms are loading up with questions about this subject like the regulations that guide this process, the fines, and the different types of window tinting, so in the article below we’ll be answering all these questions about window tinting in Saudi Arabia.

Rules and Regulations for Window Tinting in Saudi Arabia

If anyone in Saudi Arabia wants to apply tint on their windows, they must follow these rules to avoid paying a fine:

It must not reflect the car’s surroundings like a mirror

It can’t have any graphics and pictures

It should be made from an environmentally friendly material

It cannot exceed the authorized level which is 30%

There are also some cases where the tint is 100% not authorized, such as:

It cannot be applied to the front and back windows

Vehicles like taxis, cargo trucks, daily rental cars, and buses are not allowed to apply a window tint

Types of Window Tinting





As mentioned above, people can use window tint or thermal tint depending on their needs and budget, therefore, they’ll find that there are multiple options to choose from, and they are the following:

Pigment film: this type is a low-quality tint and is the least expensive one. Not many people prefer this type because it’s affected by high temperatures and changes color after a while.

this type is a low-quality tint and is the least expensive one. Not many people prefer this type because it’s affected by high temperatures and changes color after a while. Metallic film: it is known to protect the glass from scrapes and scratches, on the other hand, it affects the phone signal.

it is known to protect the glass from scrapes and scratches, on the other hand, it affects the phone signal. Non-metallic film: this tint is the best type of tint because it doesn’t affect the phone signal, nevertheless, it’s very expensive.

this tint is the best type of tint because it doesn’t affect the phone signal, nevertheless, it’s very expensive. Carbon film: this tint is very popular because it blocks 40% of the sun’s harmful rays so it keeps the cabin at a moderate temperature.

this tint is very popular because it blocks 40% of the sun’s harmful rays so it keeps the cabin at a moderate temperature. Nano ceramic: this tint is considered to be the best one for it has a thermal discharge rate of 77%.

Tinted Windows Fine in Saudi Arabia

The fine on tinted windows in Saudi Arabia will differ according to the type of tint applied on the car, there are also a number of rules and regulations that were violated. But to put it in numbers, the tinted windows fine in Saudi Arabia will vary between 500 to 900 SAR.

In a nutshell, window tint in Saudi Arabia might be a crucial addition to the car for it has many benefits if applied according to the rules and regulations, so it’s advised to use window tint in the kingdom for the sake of the car’s protection, especially the interior.