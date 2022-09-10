William, Harry, Kate, Meghan unite for Queen Elizabeth

King Charles III’s warring sons, Prince William and Prince Harry and their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle all appeared in black at Windsor Castle on Saturday evening to inspect the sea of floral tributes laid outside the gates of the Berkshire estate in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were greeted by applause as they walked along the gates of Windsor Castle together as they honoured the legacy of Her Majesty – temporarily putting aside the differences sparked by Megxit which have fractured the Royal Family in recent years and plunged the British monarchy into one of its most severe ever crises.

A Kensington Palace source said that the Prince of Wales invited the Sussexes to join him and the Princess of Wales earlier on Saturday.

Saturday will be the first time that the two couples have all appeared in public together since Commonwealth Day on March 9, 2020.

At one moment, a small Paddington Bear was given to William, which he passed on to an aide. He was seen lightly touching Kate’s back at one moment as she crouched down again to speak to a child at the front of the gates. Kate crouched down at one moment and began speaking to a child who had started to cry. The child stopped crying when Kate approached her.

One well-wisher who spoke to Harry and Meghan told MailOnline: “It’s lovely to see them both together. Maybe they can get back to a proper relationship. Lovely ripple went through the crowd as they approached. Hopefully the healing between Harry and his brother can start now. I’m just so excited to have seen them both together. It’s lovely.”

Another said: “We couldn’t believe it when the gates opened and we saw William and Harry walk down with Meghan and Kate. I’ll be honest there was a little bit of a groan when Harry and Meghan came down our side, but I passed him a bunch of flowers and he was happy to take them.

“I’m pleased that they came out together and as a family I’m delighted that they all took the time to come and say hello to the crowds. Sad things like funerals bring families together so I hope that when they get back to California they think long and hard about everything that’s happened.”

Just moments earlier, the Prince of Wales paid an emotional tribute to his late ‘Grannie’, describing the beloved monarch as an ‘extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute’ and admitting it would be ‘some time’ before her loss ‘will truly feel real.”