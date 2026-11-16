Will advertising survive AI ‘incursion’?

THE controversy is getting increasingly louder. The advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its increasing popularity continue to send jitters down the spines of professionals. The advertising profession is not immune. The question, among professionals, has been whether the incursion of the technology would lead to mass tombstones of the profession and professionals.

The recently-concluded Brands Journalists’ Association of Nigeria’s (BJAN) conference, tagged: “Advertising, Artificial Intelligence and the Reinvention of the Nigerian Agency”, again brought this to the fore.

The speakers, including the former Chairman of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), then Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), Mr. Lolu Akinwunmi; Director General of ARCON, Dr. Lekan Fadolapo: Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, Bethel Obioma and President, Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN), Mrs. Tolu Medebem were there to vent their perspectives on the issue.

Interestingly, despite some divergent views, all the speakers that it would amount to living in a ‘fools’ paradise’ to think the sector was immune to the disruption the technology could cause.

They, however, see the advent of AI as an admixture of the good, the bad and the opportunity to for the industry to reinvent.

Akinwunmi, in his presentation, threw up some posers: “Why would a client need an advertising agency when they could simply saddle the technology with such task? What becomes of creative agencies and practitioners, if clients decide to turn to AI for solutions to their campaign problems, instead of seeking them?”

This, the former ARCON Chairman believed, should be a huge source of concern for practitioners, especially creative agencies.

It means the coming of the technology constitutes a clear and present danger to creative agencies, if clients decide to make the technology their preferred choice, when planning for a campaign, he added.

The Prima Garnet boss believed such industry take-over by the technology may not be a walk in the park. He argued professional advertising agencies would remain relevant in the face of AI incursion since they understand the consumers and their different needs better.

According to him, since Nigeria is not one uniform market, but of different cultures, languages, traditions, lifestyles and economic circumstances, creative agencies would still be needed to attend to those differences.

“Now, AI can analyse information about Nigerian consumers. It can identify patterns and suggest advertising approaches. But there is a danger. If the information supplied to AI is incomplete, inaccurate or outdated, its recommendations may also be misleading. And if an agency accepts those recommendations without questioning them, the resulting advertising may fail to connect with consumers,” he stated.

Akinwunmi stressed the need for the nation’s agencies to reinvent. He would also want them to continue to invest in understanding the Nigerian people, by listening to the consumers, observe how they live, understand their aspirations and frustrations, recognise the economic pressures affecting household spending, while also appreciating the cultural influences shaping their decisions.

He argued that while technology can help understand people, it should not, replace direct engagement with them.

He is of the opinion that the agencies that would survive at the end of the day would be those that combine AI with a genuine understanding of Nigerian consumers; since that would give them a considerable competitive advantage.

On the prospects of job losses, due to AI’s incursion, Akinwunmi argued that some jobs would change, since some activities may require fewer people, with some traditional roles disappearing.

He also believed the advent of AI would throw up new opportunities, since the technology is likely to produce another major transformation.

“The lesson for advertising professionals is straightforward. Do not merely learn how to use AI. Develop the judgement required to use it intelligently,” he added.

He charged agencies to up their games regarding value-creation in order to justify whatever they are charging their clients.

For Akinwunmi, Nigerian agencies must embrace AI intelligently, understand their clients’ businesses more deeply, strengthen their understanding of consumers, invest in people and demonstrate value, as part of the reinvention processes.

“These changes will not always be comfortable. But they are necessary. And I believe they offer the Nigerian advertising industry an opportunity to become stronger, more innovative and more valuable,” he added.

Bethel Obioma also shared some of those sentiments. For him, AI would not sound the death knell of creativity, describing the combination of the human element with that of the technology as the winning model.

“AI is not the end of creativity. It is the end of creative comfort. The question is no longer whether machines can make content. It is whether brands can keep making meaning. The winning model is Human + AI,” he stated.

The Sahara Group’s mouthpiece charged agencies not to see reinvention as a campaign, but an operating system, adding that a brand stays ahead by repeatedly sensing change, choosing a response, learning fast and renewing relevance.