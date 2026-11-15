Esanju assumes office as APBN inaugurates ninth executive council

THE Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) has inaugurated its ninth Executive Council, with Dr Samuel Olaloye Esanju emerging as its new chairman.

The inauguration, held at the Afe Babalola Bar Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan, on November 12, attracted professionals, stakeholders, traditional rulers and political leaders.

In his inaugural address, Esanju expressed appreciation to members for the confidence reposed in him, describing his new responsibility as a call to service. He pledged to deploy his experience and professional expertise towards repositioning the association.

He said his administration’s agenda would be anchored on four cardinal pillars: strengthening the Council of Elders to make it more functional, promoting unity among members, advocating the interests and development of younger professionals, and fostering stronger collaboration with the state government.

Esanju also pledged to promote inclusive leadership, collective participation and purposeful engagement to advance the association’s growth.

Delivering the keynote address titled: “Professionalism in Action: Building a United Force for National Transformation,” Justice Moshud Adekunle Adeigbe said professionalism went beyond academic qualifications, stressing the need for adherence to ethical standards, competence, accountability and selfless service.

The Asiwaju of Osogbo land urged the new executives to establish a strong disciplinary committee to uphold professional ethics and standards. He also advised them to maintain regular engagement with the government and prioritise the development and mentorship of younger professionals.

In their separate goodwill messages, Oyo State governorship candidates of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Abimbola Adekanbi, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Oloye Gboyega Adegoke, described APBN as a critical institution in driving national development.

They acknowledged the contributions of professional bodies to nation-building through the provision of expert knowledge, promotion of professional standards and policy guidance for effective governance.

The candidates also pledged to sustain a strong working relationship with the association and engage its members in policy formulation and the implementation of development-oriented programmes if elected.

The royal father of the occasion, the Alademure of Ibokun, Oba Festus Kayode Awogboro, urged professionals to embrace unity, mutual support and collaboration to contribute meaningfully to national development.

He also stressed the importance of preserving valuable legacies and mentoring younger generations to ensure sustainable development.

Earlier, the chairman of the occasion, Professor Jesse Otegbayo, and the chairperson, Architect Mobolaji Adeniyi, expressed confidence in the newly inaugurated executives, describing them as capable of advancing the association’s objectives.

They pledged their support for the new leadership and urged it to remain committed to unity and the overall development of the association.

The event was attended by members of the association and other stakeholders.