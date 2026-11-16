Malaysia unveils strategies to unlocking $3.5trn Halal economy at 2026 Lagos international trade fair

THE High Commission of Malaysia in Nigeria has advocated a transformative economic agenda that would present a collaborative framework to help Nigeria unlock the $3.5Trillion halal economy and move the country into an African halal powerhouse.

Presenting the agenda, tagged: “Malaysia, Your Halal Gateway,” at the just-concluded Lagos International Trade Fair, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Nigeria, Ambassador Aiyub Omar, put the global halal economy at USD3.5 trillion, adding that the industry has transcended traditional religious boundaries to become a universal benchmark for quality, hygiene, sustainability, and ethical production.

AmbAiyub noted that beyond food and beverages, the market also extends deeply into pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, Islamic finance, logistics, and tourism.

According to him, Nigeria, with its vibrant entrepreneurial spirit, vast agricultural resources, and status as Africa’s most populous nation, has what it takes to capture a significant share of that market.

“Malaysia’s global leadership in the halal sector is built on decades of strategic foresight and a highly successful dual-engine institutional framework,” AmbAiyub said.

Addressing local apprehensions, regarding the industry, High Commissioner Aiyub emphasised that the halal ecosystem is fundamentally a strategic economic lever and not a religious imposition or an agenda to “Islamize” a nation.

He disclosed that Malaysia is offering four strategic insights for developing local ecosystem, and assist Nigeria in moving from a consumer base to a premier producer and exporter.

The insights he stated, included establishing a robust institutional framework, implementing comprehensive standards, leveraging global platforms and embracing sustainability and innovation.