The Office of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister has come out to refute the report doing rounds on social media over the weekend claiming that the FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, intends to write the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the immediate past FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, over some irregularities in the award of contracts in the FCT.

But in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja by the Director of Press, in the Office of the FCT Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, described the reports as baseless and without any merit.

The statement read in part: “We categorically and unequivocally state that these reports are entirely baseless and without any merit whatsoever. The FCT Minister, during his routine inspections of various projects within the FCT, has indeed expressed concerns and frustrations regarding irregularities observed in the procurement and execution of certain projects, amongst other observations which he very publicly expressed.”

It would be recalled that Wike had on Thursday, expressed disappointment over the delay in the completion of many projects in the FCT as a result of variations in contracts awarded several years ago.

Ogunleye added: “However, at no point did he (Wike) contemplate or authorize any action by anyone within or outside the FCT Administration to invite the EFCC or ICPC to investigate the former FCT Minister in connection with these or any other matters.”

He described the online story in question as nothing more than a product of the imagination of its authors, as it was ostensibly designed to mischievously sow discord and confusion among the general public.

He also urged the general public to disregard the story in its entirety, noting that it was a deliberate attempt to spread fake news and create unnecessary tensions.

“We view such misinformation with great concern and urge the public and well-meaning Nigerians to exercise caution and discernment when encountering such unfounded reports,” Ogunleye said.

He added that Wike is focused on his responsibilities to ensure the efficient and transparent administration of the FCT and uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability in the discharge of his duties.

Ogunleye assured that any action taken by the FCTA in this regard will be communicated via official channels and in accordance with due process.





