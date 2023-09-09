Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has assented to the bill creating 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Richard Olatunde who made this known in a statement signed by him, said that the bill has to do with the state’s progress and development.

Olatunde said with the governor’s assent, the bill, which had already been passed by the state House of Assembly, now possesses the legal backing for the creation of the LCDAs in Ondo State.

According to him, the establishment of the LCDAs marks a substantial step towards fulfilling Governor Akeredolu’s campaign promises and addressing the aspirations of the people for enhanced grassroots development.

“Moreover, this initiative underscores Governor Akeredolu’s unwavering commitment to improving public service delivery, as it aims at bringing governance closer to the people, ultimately resulting in more responsive and efficient services.

“Governor Akeredolu remains dedicated to delivering impactful projects and innovative initiatives, just as he is poised to redouble his efforts in advancing the development of the Sunshine State,” he said

The bill was presented to the governor for assent by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Oladiji Olamide, during a brief ceremony.

The Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abayomi Akinruntan; Majority Leader, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi; and the Parliamentary Secretary, Hon. Moyinoluwa Ogunwumiju were also present.

