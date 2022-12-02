Wike challenges Buhari to name governors stealing LG funds

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has challenged President Mohammadu Buhari to name the governors he, (the President) alleged were stealing funds meant for local governments.

Nigeria has 774 local government areas constituting the 3rd tier of government and is constitutionally supposed to be independent of the states.

But many governors across the nation have been found to use all manner of political manipulations to control the amount of money that should get to the states.

And lending his voice to the allegation yesterday, President Mohammadu Buhari accused state governors of tampering with funds meant for the local governments, thus hampering the development of the rural areas of the country.

But in his reaction to the accusation, Governor Nyesom Wike, Friday, dissociated himself from state governors who dip their hands into local government funds received from the Federation Account.

The governor, who spoke at the inauguration of the Mgbuosimini Ring and Internal Roads in Rumueme Kingdom of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area on Friday, said the generalisation done by President Buhari was unfair.

He stated that since 2015, he has never had any reason to tamper with local government funds and challenged the President as a true leader to tell Nigerians those governors pilfering council funds.

Wike said; “You said the governors are taking local government funds. I want to say in the name of almighty God, I have never touched local government funds one day.

“I have never and I have no reason to do that. So, Mr. President tells us who are those people. You know them, tell us. It is not good to make class defamation of saying, governors. Please, I am not one of those governors.

“So, Mr President, please, spare me, tell Nigerians that the Integrity Governors are not part of them. We have integrity. And do us a favour to announce to all those states that they are taking local government money because you have the records.”

He emphasised when he was a council chairman under the administration of a former governor, Dr. Peter Odili, the governor then never touched their funds, and that is an example he has continued to practice.

He noted that ordinarily, most of the road projects his administration had constructed should have been done by local government councils, but he has never asked any council for a partnership to fund any project.

“When I was chairman of local government under Dr. Peter Odili, he never touched one Naira of local government funds. When I was chairman, nobody touched my funds and I see no reason why I will begin to touch other people’s funds”, he stated.

Commenting on the Mgbuosimini roads, Wike said the inauguration event was remarkable because he has always enjoyed over 98% support from the Rumueme kingdom.





“In Rumueme Kingdom, I have always had 98 per cent support. And I have told them, there is nothing within my powers that I can do I will not do for them.”

The governor recounted that he had cited Dr. Nabo Graham Douglas Campus of the Nigerian Law School, the Judges Quarters, relocated the slaughter from Trans-Amadi to the Rumueme kingdom and elevated the traditional stool to first-class status.

“It is the benefit and dividend of democracy. So, you have done well for me. I will never turn my back on you. Rumueme people, God will continue to bless you for all you have done for me in my political career.”

Governor Wike also spoke about employment into the state civil service soon and assured Rumueme people of filling their quota.

He also urged them to extend their support to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Sir Siminialayi Fubara and all senatorial, House of Representatives and State Assembly candidates of the party in the 2023 election.

Performing the inauguration of the Mgbuosimini Ring and Internal Roads, the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom aligned with governor Wike that President Buhari should name the governors for misappropriating council funds.

He noted that by delivering such a road project to the community, governor Wike has improved the well-being of the people.

He stated; “Governor Wike, I want to thank you for setting the pace in project execution. God will bless you. As has been said, the essence of government apart from providing security for life and property, it is to ensure welfare, which you are doing here.”

Ortom mentioned that the commissioning of projects is one virtue he learnt from governor Wike saying that it has helped him to be more visible and seen to be a governor who delivers projects too.

“One thing that I can say amongst others that I have learned from my brother, the governor of Rivers State is his commissioning of projects. Because if you don’t do it, your enemies will go out there to say this is the project they have done.

“And this is the blackmail that I faced back home in Benue State until governor Wike told me that look, you have to start commissioning projects”, Ortom said.

