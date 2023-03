Rachael Omidiji

Nollywood actor Seun Jimoh has expressed concern over the popular trend of married women leaving and starting to date married men.

The actor stated it on his Instagram page on Monday, 6th March 2023.

He asserted that most married women start seeing other married men after divorce because they discovered their husbands’ infidelity.

He admitted that it had started to baffle him after seeing this so many times.