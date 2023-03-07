Udeme Utip, Uyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Akwa Ibom State Command says it has arrested a female Suspect, Hope David even as 1, 112kg (1.1 tonnes) of Cannabis sativa was seized in Akwa Ibom State.

The Commander of NDLEA in the state, Mrs Obot Bassey, disclosed this in a press statement issued in Uyo and made available to Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the suspect, Hope David – female, 42 years old was arrested by the operatives of the Command in Abak Local Government Area of the state on Sunday, March 5, and the preliminary investigation reveals that the entire family engages in the illicit trade.

“Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Akwa Ibom State Command on Sunday, March 5, 2023, apprehended one Hope Iniobong David, female, 42 years old with a jaw-dropping 1112kg (1.1 tonnes) of Cannabis sativa.

“However, as at the time of the arrest, the husband of the suspect, Iniobong David Duff was nowhere to be found, but investigation has commenced in order to bring the perpetrators to justice” Bassey explained.

The state commander reminded the Akwa Ibom people and indeed all Nigerians that drug trafficking undermines development by eroding social and human capital, affects the economy, brings about shame as well as imprisonment of culprits, among others.

Bassey added that drug abuse impaired coordination and concentration, as such driving a car or machinery becomes difficult and dangerous.

She however warned the youths that drug abuse also distorted their perception of time and space, increased metabolism such as increased pulse, heart rate, blood short eyes, dilated pupils and increased appetite and altered state of consciousness.

The commander said that NDLEA would untiringly traverse the length and breadth of the state to comb out drug merchants in the State while rehabilitating the addicts to inclusiveness and usefulness in the society.





The NDLEA boss urged stakeholders, traditional rulers, youth leaders to champion the campaign against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in their environments.