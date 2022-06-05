Why we renamed Theikos Doxa Evangelical Ministry as Supernatural Life Assembly —Oladehin

PASTOR Femi Oladehin, Lead pastor of formerly, the Theikos Doxa Evangelical Ministry, Lagos has stated that the real reason behind the change in the name of the ministry to Supernatural Life Assembly (SLA) was to align with God’s vision and to carry all and sundry along.

Speaking during a press briefing at the church premises, last Sunday, Oladehin said that “The name Theikos Doxa has been the official name of our church ever since we started two years ago, a week before lockdown. During that period we built a strong online presence of about 600 members. But recently, we needed to look at the vision God has given us and think of how we could bring together everyone into driving that vision. One of the ways to make this happen is to give everyone a common vision to run with.

“The more I prayed about it, the more the Holy Spirit said to me that the name Theikos Doxa means ‘Divine Glory’ and that we were speaking more to him rather than him speaking to us. We prayed about it and the name Supernatural Life Assembly came about. This is a name that comes directly from God. He gave us the name with the direction in which we are to go. Changing was not easy because we were very comfortable with the former name,” he clarified.

He added that in line with the change of name of the church, the ministry has also revised its goal. He noted that Supernatural Life Assembly is a group of people that are not just Christians by name but Christians by deed; a group of people who are into the real change of a believer and not just cosmetic change.

“For us as a church, the first thing for us is to reach out to the unchurched. To reach out to the people who haven’t felt the impact of God in their lives. We are on a mission to find them, reach them, and impact them. We are interested in the transformation of a person and the transformation of their spirit. We are not into paying lip service to anyone. As we are interested in transforming people, we are also interested in their finance, the way they maintain relationships with people, and their business development skills. We would live in the Supernatural Life that we proclaim,” he concluded.

He further revealed that all documents and social media handles of the church has been changed to Salvation Life Assembly to reflect their new identity.





