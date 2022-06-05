Give priority to modeling God-fearing leaders, cleric tells Nigerian leaders

Political leaders and other relevant stakeholders in positions of authority across the country have be tasked to lay emphasis in producing God-fearing leaders, peoples’ welfare and infrastructural development instead giving priority at winning election at all cost.

The Assistant Minister II, All Saints Church, Jericho, Ibadan, Very Reverend Oluwaseun Jegede, said this at the 28th Founders’ Day thanksgiving service of the Vale College, Ibadan and Scholarship Awards in honour of Babatunde Ige, at the School’s multipurpose hall, on Thursday, where may people had benefitted.

“Leaders should not be interested in winning election alone. They should be able to serve the interest of the people wholly. We must give our life to Christ. We are in a country where things are not working normally,” he said.

“The nation needs salvation. We all need divine intervention to raise God-fearing future leaders. Corruption has reached an alarming rate in the country. I pray for the nation. Our leaders are always interested in borrowing which has affected the nation negatively.

Our leaders are not prepared to raise vibrant future leaders. We must be prepared to raise Godly-leaders,” the cleric said.

While saying that there is general deficit in leadership across the nation, he said that the fear of God is no more among the current crop of leaders of today, adding that they are only interested in getting cash rewards.





“Leadership is very germane to socio-economic development. Leaders should be filled with the Holy Spirit Managing people is not an easy task as it needs endurance,” he said.

“As people in leadership we must abstain from excessive materialism, lack of self-control as well as not to be a traitor,” he said.

“The nation has reached a level where there is the need to ask parents about their contributions to the moral development of the children. As parents we must do our best to encourage our children on the word of God so as to make the nation better,” he added.

On her part, the Executive Director of Vale College, MrsFunshoAdegbola, stressed that scholarship awards was instituted to honour his late brother as an ambivalent example of moralty while alive, adding he shared the same view with her and their parents on establishing the college while alive.

Also, MrMuyiwaIge, also praised the rare qualities the deceased as an all rounded personalty with moral excellence and brilliant.

The event also witnessed public lectures delivered by Miss Michelle Adedeji on self confidence while Miss Temiloluwa Adebayo, on The power of Choice. It also witnessed distribution of awards to both teaching and non-teaching staff as well as students.