Why we re-launched Sunlight Masterbrand —Unilever Nigeria

THE management of Unilever Plc has explained that the company’s decision to re-launch a new range of Sunlight products as a Masterbrand, stemmed from the need to unify all the brand’s product offerings under one umbrella in terms of packaging, marketing communication and brand purpose.

It also launched a new television commercial deeply rooted in its purpose of supporting entrepreneurial Nigerian women in their desire to contribute more to their households and society.

Speaking at the unveiling of the Masterbrand, in Lagos, recently, the Category Manager, Homecare, Oladapo Oshuntoye, described the re-launch as signifying the brand’s commitment to continually delivering best-in-class quality products that provide, in different sizes.

He stated that the Sunlight brand, which started as a soap bar intended for general household use in the19th century, had undergone a lot of transition, beginning with the launch of Sunlight powder which entered the Nigerian market in 2009.

Oshuntoye further explained that one of the critical reasons for the re-launch is to give more to consumers that had stayed loyal to the Sunlight brand through the years.

Also speaking at the event, the Marketing Director, Home Care Unilever West Africa, Patrick Tognisso, described the re-launch as marking an essential milestone in the Sunlight brand’s journey; as it consistently seeks ways to better its different offerings to consumers and society.

Tognisso noted that Unilever Nigeria Plc would continue to convey its brand’s distinctive character and transformative experience in a way that excites its customers and makes them incredibly proud.

The Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Business Director, Unilever West Africa, Mrs Soromidayo George, stated that the re-launch would go a long way in deepening Sunlight’s commitment to fulfilling its brand purpose by supporting entrepreneurial women in their desire to contribute more.

She also reiterated the brand’s commitment to contributing its quota in unlocking the latent business potential of women as they strive in their entrepreneurial journey to rewrite a bold and engaging narrative.