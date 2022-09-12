Spectranet launches voice over LTE (VOLTE) with WiTel desk phones

IN sync with its ‘Do More’ tag line, the management of WiFi Network, Spectranet, has announced the launch of another innovative offering, Voice Over LTE (VOLTE), the latest in voice technology, with WiTel desk phones, specially designed to provide both voice and data connectivity.

Unveiling the new offering in Lagos, recently, the Chief Executive Officer, Spectranet, Mr. Ajay Awasthi, stated that the product, was being introduced to the market to enable various businesses create an identity for themselves with the unique seven digits landline number, while at the same time helping to increase customer call-ins.

Besides being of immense benefits to businesses, the new offering, he added, would also deepen family bonds by helping working parents, with younger kids at home, stay connected to such kids when back home from school.

He also expressed the belief that the combination of voice and data in one device, would go a long way in reducing the huge burden of call and data costs, usually associated with the regular devices.

Speaking on the mechanics of the product, the CTO at Spectranet, Mr. Nommy Paul, described the Spectranet Witel, as the All in One Magic Box; since the portable wireless desk phone acts as an internet modem and a desk phone.

“The most noticeable benefit consumers will experience with Witel is an improved voice quality during calls made from Spectranet WITEL Desk Phone to other networks,” he stated.

Nommy also explained that each Witel desk phone comes with a dedicated 7-digit landline number unique to its owner. The landline line number, he added, would enable small and medium businesses like restaurants, beauty salons, and advertising agencies and traders publish this number as a permanent number for customers to call, while also using the inbuilt internet modem to provide internet connectivity for their staff.