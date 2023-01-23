Why we introduced Low FatSpread —Devon King’s

By Akin Adewakun | Lagos
FatSpread
From left, Brand Manager, Devon King’s, Mandela Ajuebor; Head of Sales, PZ Wilmar, Segun Adesina; Finance Director, PZ Wilmar, Anurag Kumar; Head of Manufacturing, PZ Wilmar, Femi Ojumu; and Head of Marketing, PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo, during the unveiling ceremony of the Devon King’s Low-Fat Spread in Lagos, recently.

THE management of PZ Wilmar, producers of Devon King’s cooking oil, has explained that its decision to introduce a new spread offering, Devon King’s Low FatSpread, is to enhance consumers’ taste experience.

Speaking at the launch of the new product in Lagos recently, the Head of Marketing, PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo, described  the new offering as a way of curating the uniqueness of  the Devon King’s cooking oil brand as ‘the taste  that binds’.

“Our purpose is to keep consumers healthy and happy with great tasting, nutritious products, enriched with vitamins and provide consumers with incredible creaminess, building on the excellent taste that binds.

“Now, we are excited to launch a new member into the Devon King’s family, the Devon King’s Low-Fat Spread which comes in a creamy texture, and gives that yummy buttery taste.” Chioma said.

Leveraging a cutting-edge edible oil refinery, she added, Devon King’s Oil,  has expanded from its existing variants: the Refined Palm Olein (Vegetable Oil) and Red Palm Oil variants, to the Devon King’s Spread meant to enhance the flavor or texture of meals, which may be considered bland without it.

“We prioritise areas such as easy accessibility and affordability for Devon King’s brand, therefore, the Devon King’s Low-Fat Spread has been produced, and distributed in various economical packs to meet needs of various social class, despite urbanization, rapid increase in population, indulgence and a growing number of confectionery establishments emerging across the country”, Chioma added

Also speaking on the latest offering, Brand Manager, Devon King’s, Mandela Ajuebor  described it as in tune with the brand’s goal to continuously drive the message of the importance of bonding and togetherness.

 

