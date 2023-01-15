Why Tinubu must distance self from Buhari’s record

By Sikiru Obarayese
An international scholar and frontline human rights lawyer in Africa, Professor Chidi Odinkalu has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu to distance himself from President Muhammadu Buhari’s record for his emergence in the coming election.

The former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Professor Chidi Odinkalu, said Buhari’s performance, especially in security, could be a bad market for Tinubu.

Prof Odinkalu maintained that President Buhari could be working against Tinubu with his declaration at APC rallies telling Nigerians not to vote for a fraudulent person.

He made this assertion during an interview with the Nigerian Tribune on Sunday.

According to him, the president’s own state, Katsina, has been taken over by bandits and people are wondering if they have a president from their state and bandits are overrunning them.

In his words, “The only thing that helps the APC candidate is to distance himself from the Buhari record because not even in Buhari’s own state, Katsina, does Buhari come out as very popular at this particular time.

“The state has been taken over by bandits and people are wondering if they have a president from their state and bandits are overrunning them, then why is he, the president? Other Nigerians are wondering if this man is president and he cannot even save his state, how can he save us?

“So, I don’t think that wheeling out President Buhari right now is necessarily a service to the APC presidential candidate. I could, of course, be wrong, but I would like to be persuaded that I am wrong because I don’t see it.”

Comments

