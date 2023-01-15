Gov Lalong devastated over accident involving Plateau PDP supporters

Governor Simon Bako Lalong has expressed shock and sadness over an accident involving some supporters of the PDP in Plateau State, in which some lives were lost and injuries were recorded.

Even as the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state have suspended their campaigns over the unfortunate incident,

The accident was said to have occurred in Jwak village Panyam, Mangu Local Government, while the supporters were said to be returning from a Zonal campaign rally of the party in Pankshin.

Governor Lalong, while commiserating with the families of the victims and those who sustained injuries, described the tragic event as a huge loss to the state.

He also sympathized with the PDP family in the state as well as its gubernatorial candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, over the sad incident, praying that God would grant eternal rest to those who lost their lives and quick recovery to those who sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, the Governor has appealed for caution among motorists and supporters of political parties and politicians during the electioneering period, when vehicular movement is heightened across the state and the country at large.

He urged them to put safety first and observe road safety regulations to minimize cases such as this.

Meanwhile, the Generation Next Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Plateau State, Dr Nentawe, has suspended its campaign tour for three days in the state in honor of some supporters of the People’s Democratic Party who died in an auto accident along Panyam-Pankshin road.

A statement by the spokesman for Generation Next Campaign Council, Shittu Bamaiyi, said Nentawe, on receipt of the news of the accident, immediately cut short his citizen engagement tour of the southern part of the state.

Nentawe disclosed that the suspension became necessary to allow him and members of his party to join the PDP, its governorship candidate, and the families of the deceased in mourning the accident victims.





In company with members of his campaign council, Nentawe visited the accident victims at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, where he sorrowfully sympathized with them.

Also, the campaign council of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has equally suspended its campaign with immediate effect.

The candidate of the party, Barrister Muftwang, has also asked that intense prayers be offered for divine comfort for families and individuals who are bereaved and for the healing of the injured.

He said the death will always remain fresh in the memories of party members and admirers as they are lifted up as heroes of democracy.