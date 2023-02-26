By Segun Adebayo

A platform set up for women’s empowerment for sustainable development, The Leadership of the Young African Women Congress(YAWC) Network Nigeria have stepped up effort to sensitize women on the need to be involved in the electoral process.

The group stated that women and the entire populace need to be enlightened and conscious in choosing the right leadership to lead them through a free and fair elections.

This was made known in a statement released on behalf of the group by the President, Mrs. Eunice Emmanuel.

The statement urged Nigerians to go out in their numbers and choose credible candidates in the 2023 general elections.

“It is to educate Nigerians about voting the right candidate in the upcoming general election in Nigeria.”

According to the Network, “by strengthening leadership and effective governance, Africa can improve its public and private sector performance and strengthen its prospects for sustainable growth and prosperity.”

The statement also mentioned that there is no doubt that the need for effective leadership in Africa is critical and most emerging leaders particularly women have not received much structured support for developing their full potential in the public sector and politics.

“This reality brings to mind the power and responsibility those of us privileged to live in democratic republics have in deciding the destiny of our nation and the capacity to do so peacefully through the ballot box.

“The future of our country at every election cycle will be determined by how well the citizens are able to responsibly play this all important role of ensuring they do not allow some politicians who want to win elections by all means deny them the right of peacefully voting for candidates of their choice.





“Nobody will ever deprive the Nigerians of their rights to vote except Nigerians themselves and the only way they can do that is by not voting.

“President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR has in several occasions made statements that has committed him to oversee free and fair elections. What that means is that every agency or institution of state must see the commitment of Mr. President as a marching order to ensure that no political party gains more advantage than others.

“The election must be seen by citizens as fair, transparent and fair to all. When this is the case, the foundation for a peaceful election that inspires citizens to come out en-mass to vote is established. Citizens can now identify their own roles and find their own reasons amongst why they want to give themselves to fully participate in voting for candidates of their choice.

“The vision of a free and fair election must be sold vigorously by the current regime in order to win over those who over the years have not voted as a result of the belief that votes do not count.

“It is more so heart-warming to know that efforts of YAWC Network, since her inception which is geared towards consciously grooming and building the capacities of Young African Women to become transformational leaders is taking rewarding steps.

“I am glad to be alive at this time in our nations history to experience this robust women participation in an election that clearly shows that power belongs to the people of Nigeria,” the statement read.

The leadership group founded in 2016 by the group head, Mr, Daniel Osei Tuffuor has 9 country chapters with its Global Headquarters in Accra-Ghana.

