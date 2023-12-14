At inception, Nigeria’s first deep seaport relied on barges to evacuate cargoes due to the poor state of roads around it. With improvements recorded on these roads, more cargoes have started leaving Lekki Port via road haulage, writes TOLA ADENUBI.

Nigeria’s first deep seaport, the $1.5 billion Lekki Deep seaport is connected by three major connecting roads, Ijebu-Ode-Epe-Lekki-Eleko Coastal roads, Lekki-Ajah-Eleko Coastal roads and Ikorodu-Itokin-Epe roads.

The state of these roads as of first quarter of 2023 meant that the new port had to depend on evacuation of cargoes via barges in April when it commenced full commercial operations.

With most of the roads having undergone rehabilitation by the Lagos State government and the Ogun State government, checks by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that about 60 percent of cargoes cleared from Lekki deep seaport now leave by road haulage compared to 40 percent that still leaves via the waterways on barges.

Roads rehabilitated

Findings by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that the concrete expansion of the Lekki-Epe expressway from Ajah to Eleko junction is already completed. Also, the dualisation of the Lekki-Epe road from Ibeju-Agbe to T-Junction in Epe is at 95 percent completion stage.

Further checks also revealed that the complete upgrading of the Itokin to Ijebu-Ode expressway is completed, while the expansion of the Oke-Oso/Itokin road to Araga-Poka road is also completed. The Ijebu-Ode to Epe road has also been completed with two toll gates mounted on the road.

With the completion of these roads, Lekki Port now enjoys easy access to the hinterland surrounding its location.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, a source in Lekki Port explained that the completion of many of these roads have changed the concept of cargo evacuation at Nigeria’s first deep seaport.

“When we first started, it was difficult to move cargoes by road due to the terrible state of the roads that approached the port. Then the roads leading to the port were in terrible state. We had to rely heavily on barges to evacuate cargoes on water from the port, which was kind of expensive.

“But now, the roads have been completed. Cargoes can now leave Lekki Port through the Ijebu-Ode to Epe road, which is completed. Also, the Ikorodu-Itokin road leading to Ijebu-Ode too is completed.

“Furthermore, the concrete paving and expansion of the Lekki-Epe down to Ajah road is almost completed. This is an exciting time at Lekki Port because cargo evacuation just got easier and seamless. With these roads completed, our customers can now enjoy delivery of their cargoes at cost saving options without any stress or hassle.

“I can tell you that the number of cargoes leaving Lekki Port by road has been on the increase in the last few months since these roads were completed. We now do 60 percent road evacuation of cargoes compared to 40 percent barge evacuation.

“More roads are still being constructed and we expect the percentage of evacuation to improve as these roads get completed,” the Lekki Port source told the Nigerian Tribune.

Ongoing road rehabilitation

With cargo evacuation by road out of Lekki Port on the ascendancy, the complete construction of the new seventh Axial Road and the Eleko Coastal road will further increase evacuation of cargoes out of the port, Nigerian Tribune findings also revealed.

The Eleko Coastal road is the one that directly feeds Lekki Deep seaport while the seventh Axial road is another route for the port into the hinterland and beyond. Checks by the Nigerian Tribune also revealed that works has commenced on the Eleko Coastal Road with concrete pavement and expansion plans already ongoing.

“Mobilisation towards the complete repair of the Eleko Coastal road has commenced. The road is being done in phases. Once completed, it will finally open Lekki Port to the outside world.

“We also hope work begins on the new seventh Axial road. Nothing has been done on this route yet, but when done, it will provide options for the port as regards movement of cargoes into the hinterland. With the seventh Axial road, cargoes can completely cut-off the Eleko Junction while navigating into the hinterland of Ijebu-Itele and beyond.

“The seventh Axial road is a 50km road that runs directly from the Eleko Coastal road. It has no business with the Lekki-Epe expressway and goes straight into Ijebu-Itele and Ogbere area.

“We hope works starts soon on this new 50 kilometre road. However, while we await construction works on that road, cargoes have been leaving Lekki Port seamlessly through the Lekki-Epe expressroad into Ijebu-Ode axis or Itokin axis, which have been completely rehabilitated. This is the major reason why the numbers of cargoes leaving Lekki port via road haulage has gone up from a paltry 20 percent to 60 percent,” the Lekki Port official who wouldn’t want his name in print as he has not been authorised to speak, told the Nigerian Tribune.

Located some 65 kilometres east of Lagos in the heart of the 850 hectarees Lagos Free Zone, Lekki Port was built to wrest Nigeria’s lost cargoes from ports of Togo, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire. The port is also expected to create 169,972 jobs and bring revenues totaling $201 billion to state and federal governments through taxes, royalties and duties.

