The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation’s Transport Operation Team and the governor’s monitoring team for illegal extortion of truck drivers and false enforcement have arrested fake 11 enforcement officials caught extorting truckers along the Lekki Port access road.

In a statement signed recently by the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Mr Olawale Musa, the claims of working for the local government, which was made by the fake enforcement personnel upon arrest, were found to be false.

The statement read, “In a renewed effort towards stalling activities of fake traffic law enforcers within the metropolis, fake 11 enforcement officials were apprehended along Ibeju-Lekki junction and the Dangote Refinery area in Akodo by our Transport Operation Team and the governor’s monitoring team for illegal extortion of truck drivers and false enforcement activities.

“The fake enforcers, who claimed to be working under the guise of local government, are Ajakori Lukman, Maroof Kewusola, Shakiru Aguda, Oseni Taiwo, Sunday Lukky, Olamilekan Alade and Ibrahim Akeem. Others are Amoranbini Tanmola, Omotayo Fatai, Olanrewaju Shehu and Aliu Ibrahim.

“The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, declared that the claims of working for the local government made by the fake enforcement personnel were false, adding that their actions are illegal and unacceptable given the current economic challenges in the country, these categories of fake personnel still continue to lay untold hardship on motorists, saying the action has to stop forthwith.

“The transportation commissioner further stated that the ministry is aware of similar activities across the state and assured that arrests will be made as their activities are a stain on the administration’s efforts to mitigate the prevailing challenges.”

Affirming the words of the commissioner, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Olawale Musa, revealed that the arrest was made in response to several complaints and petitions that had been written to the ministry about the illegal activities of some faceless miscreants along the corridor.

Mr Musa also explained that the Lagos Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other agencies in like manners were the ones empowered by the law to oversee traffic management and monitoring, adding that the apprehended fake enforcers will be charged to court and prosecuted.

While urging Lagosians to collaborate with the government by reporting any illegal transport enforcement activity to the ministry, the Permanent Secretary assured that the ministry will not relent in its efforts at ridding the roads in the metropolis off fake enforcers.

He further warned others still extorting to put a stop to it before they are caught.

Also Read: Air Peace announces N1.2m for London economy flight ticket