There is the need for men to support and empower their women to be active in family life and for the society.

Prof. Ngozi Uzo-Nwosu, the Umukabia Community first lady and wife of the traditional ruler, HRH Eze Uzor Nwosu, the Ojim I of Ojim Ukwu Nnu Egbe Ancient Kingdom gave the advice came on Saturday during the community’s 2023 August meeting referred to as “Jesus Meeting”.

Prof. Uzo-Nwosu, who is a Professor of Sociology of Education, Nassarawa University, advised Nigerian men, particularly in Abia State to make their wives productive “through show of enormous love, academic training, encouragement in trades and businesses and funding”, adding, “we don’t like women to be lazy, men should encourage them to be industrious”.

She explained that the Umukabia Women Conference is based on Christian principles, hence the theme, “The Woman of Noble Character” and characterised by church service, fasting and praying, adding “God has been hearing our voice. We want to revive and reform our women to be God-fearing”.

She said that the women has been agent of development in the community and have built a health center, skill acquisition centre with computers, conducted medical outreaches, and given loans to the indigent women, among others.

She pleaded with women in the country, particularly in Abia to be industrious to empower their families.

Earlier in her speech, the Umukabia Women Association Federated President, Pastor Joy Norris-Bende expressed the desire of the group “that every woman married into the community will possess an outstanding character, distinguished with nobility”.

An awardee during the occasion, Chief Onyinyechi Nelly Okenkpu said her award from the women came from what she has been doing for the community and beyond, including empowerment of youths with tricycles, soft loans, scholarships and payment of medical bills, among others through her foundation, Onyinyechi Okenkpu Foundation.

Addressing the women, the traditional ruler, HRH Eze Uzor Nwosu, the Ojim I of Ojim Ukwu Nnu Egbe Ancient Kingdom assured the women that he will continue to support them.

