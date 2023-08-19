The senator representing Edo South Senatorial District in the Red Chamber, Senator Nelda Imasuen, has given the assurance that irrespective of the outcome of the Labour Party (LP)’s petition before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), the party would remain intact to deliver on its responsibility of giving Nigeria the best political offer.

Senator Imasuen, who stated this in Benin City, Edo State capital, during an interactive session with journalists, reiterated that in as much as the party had hope of victory at the tribunal, no member of the LP would decamp should the outcome of the petition does not favour the party.

The senator added that in the last two months since the National Assembly was inaugurated, the eight LP senators had demonstrated they could be independent and offer decent politicking to the nation without necessarily being antagonistic to the policies of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Imasuen said that it was necessary for Nigerians to realise that being in opposition “is not about throwing punches. We will make our points in decent ways. We demonstrated this when we insisted that there should be vote counting on major motions. Though we had our say as a minority and the majority had its way by voting against it, the point is that we registered what we believe is right and we stood by it.”

“We are confident that given the evidence before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, the Labour Party will carry the day. However, no matter what happens, Labour Party will not decamp; we will remain intact. We have the responsibility to grow the party and we will grow it exponentially and very well too. A lot of people are already approaching us, to join us and that is an indication that the Labour Party is doing well”, Imasuen enthused.

Senator Imasuen stressed that the media interactive session was “to say thank you to the media for supporting me and for sustaining our ideas and ideals. I am grateful to the press for what they did during the campaign and also grateful to Edo South for giving me something to hold in trust for them. I want to assure them that I will do the job very well.”





On the September 2, 2023, local government elections in the state, the senator reiterated that “all Labour Party is asking for is a level playing field, free and fair and not a charade election. Labour Party is happy to participate in the council election and we are urging the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission to be truly independent.”

While confirming that the party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, would be in Benin City on Monday, Imasuen said that the presidential candidate would be interacting with LP’s stakeholders and candidates in the forthcoming council elections to encourage them.

