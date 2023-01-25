Why INEC may extend PVC collection deadline — Source

“I have been here since 10 am. The process has been tedious and…

A top-ranking source within the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said there is possibility that the electoral umpire may extend the January 29 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) deadline, following some logistic reasons.

The reliable source, who spoke with our reporter on the condition of anonymity, said, “I can assure you that we (INEC) may likely extend the date for the (PVC) collection because of the slow pace of the distribution process”.

The source also confirmed to TRIBUNE ONLINE that the agency has been issuing out PVCs to the electorates on daily basis but however blamed the slow pace of distribution on lack of cooperation on the part of the latter.

This is coming as some residents in Oluyole area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, accused INEC of being unprofessional in terms of discharging their duties.

It was gathered some residents have been at the INEC office in Oluyole since the wee hours of Wednesday without being attended to by the officials.

One of the residents who identified himself as Emmanuel said; “I have been here since 10 am. The process has been tedious and a deliberate effort for us (the electorates) not to collect our PVC. I don’t why it’s difficult for INEC to share PVC.

“I have a couple of videos where INEC officials are fighting the people trying to get their PVC. I will also share them on social media when I get home”.

Further checks by TRIBUNE ONLINE reveal that for instance, some wards that have large polling units seem to be lagging in terms of distribution as the number of staff on duty does not commiserate with the demand at hand.

All efforts by our reporter to reach the Oyo INEC PRO, Olayiwola Awolowo to comment on the issue proved abortive at the time of filing this report.