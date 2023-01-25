Fuel scarcity, new naira notes plot to sabotage general elections – Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that the lingering fuel crisis across the nation and the introduction of new naira notes was a plot to sabotage the general elections.

Tinubu spoke on Wednesday during his nationwide campaign tour to Ogun State, that the plot would fail and that he would end petroleum products scarcity if elected into power in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The campaign held at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, had in attendance the party’s vice presidential candidate, Shettima Mustapha; the governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, his wife, Bamidele; the former governor of State of Osun, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola; and many leaders and chieftains of the party, both at the national and state levels.

Tinubu submitted that some elements are planning seriously to scuttle the transition process, insisting that their actions would fail.

He said that those behind the fuel crisis knew why they hoarded petroleum products and changed the nation’s currencies, subjecting Nigerians to untold hardship at a critical period in the country’s history.

The presidential candidate said, “Even if they said there is no fuel, we would trek to vote. They have a lot of mischiefs and could say there is no fuel.

“They have been scheming to create a fuel crisis but forget about it. Relax; I, Asiwaju, have told you that the fuel supply issue will be permanently addressed. Whoever wants to eat the honey embedded in a mountain won’t worry about the axe. Is that not so? And if you want to eat palm kernel, you would bring a stone and use it to break it, and then the kernel will come out.

“Let them increase the price of fuel; only them know where they have hoarded fuel, they hoarded money, they hoarded naira; we will go and vote, and we will win.

“Even if they changed the ink on Naira notes. Whatever their plans, they will come to nothing. We are going to win.”

Tinubu took a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying the party and its gladiators would fail in the elections, describing them as traitors.





“Those in the PDP will lose (won ma lule).

“I am homeboy; I have come here; you will not be put to shame. We will take over the government from them, the traitors who wanted to contest with us. They had no experience,” he added.

He assured the Nigerian youths and students of having faith in him and his party and ended strikes in the country’s ivory towers.

“The great Nigerian youths, the great Nigerian students, the confident Nigerian youths. This is a revolution. This election is a revolution. They are plotting, but they will fail. They said fuel price will increase and reach N200 per litre. Go and relax. They don’t want this election to hold; they want to scuttle it. Do you agree?

“On this one, I guarantee you one thing: there will be a student loan. Nobody will drop out of University because of school fees. I assure you that. Nobody will have to repeat for eight years and not graduate. Haba! We are too smart, and we are brilliant, we are courageous, we are sharp, we will make four years course four years course. Do you agree?

“Will you vote whether there is fuel or not? Call your sister; we are bringing revolution. Let me say what’s on my mind. The other day, I told you. This one, too, they think they can cause a crisis by sabotaging the fuel supply. They are sabotaging the fuel supply. Whether there is fuel or not, whether there is Okada (motorcycle) or not, whether there is tricycle or not, we will go and vote, and we shall win.

“This is a superior revolution, and when I tell you, you know what I mean. You know me, we are going there to win,” Tinubu added.