Thousands of Apple users experienced disruptions to several of the company’s services on Tuesday after an internal software update triggered widespread outages affecting iCloud, Apple Pay, the App Store and other platforms.

The technology giant confirmed that the disruption was caused by an internal update, adding that it was working to restore the affected services.

“Many of our systems are back up and running after an internal update caused some outages this morning,” Apple said in a statement.

“We’re working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible,” the company added.

Apple also ruled out a cyberattack as the cause of the disruption.

The outage left users unable to access some of the company’s services, with complaints ranging from difficulties signing into iCloud accounts to problems downloading applications and completing transactions through Apple Pay.

Some iPhone and Mac users reported being unexpectedly logged out of their iCloud accounts and encountering verification failures or error messages when attempting to sign back in.

Others experienced difficulties accessing Apple Music, activating devices, and connecting to Apple Support.

Developers were also affected, with some reporting problems accessing App Store Connect, the platform used to manage applications distributed through Apple’s App Store.

According to Downdetector, a website that monitors service disruptions through user reports, complaints about Apple’s services increased on Tuesday morning.

Apple initially listed several of its services as operational on its system status page despite growing reports from users.

The company later acknowledged disruptions affecting multiple services on its consumer and developer status pages.

The problems reportedly affected some Apple retail stores and corporate offices, where technical difficulties disrupted operations.

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By Tuesday afternoon, Apple said many of its systems had returned to normal, although some services were still experiencing problems.

The outage was the latest in a series of technical disruptions affecting major technology and service companies in the United States in recent days.

JPMorgan Chase experienced transaction processing problems on Monday, while a Microsoft outage the previous week disrupted services used by businesses, schools and government agencies.

The Federal Aviation Administration also issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday after problems with communications equipment disrupted air traffic control operations.

United Airlines experienced a separate technical outage on Monday, temporarily delaying flight departures.

However, there was no indication that the incidents were connected.