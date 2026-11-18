The Supreme Court of Nigeria has reserved judgment in the appeal filed by Senator Sahabi Ya’u Kura against Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi over the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Zamfara North Senatorial District.

The appeal came up for hearing on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at the Supreme Court in Abuja, following Senator Sahabi’s dissatisfaction with the earlier judgment of the Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division.

Speaking after the proceedings, counsel to Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, an APC senatorial aspirant, said the matter was scheduled for hearing, during which lawyers representing both parties adopted their respective briefs of argument.

He said the adoption of the briefs marked the conclusion of arguments by both parties, paving the way for the Supreme Court to deliver its judgment.

According to him, the date for the judgment would be communicated to the parties and their legal representatives.

The Supreme Court’s decision is expected to determine the next stage of the prolonged legal dispute over the APC senatorial primary election in Zamfara North.

Meanwhile, Shinkafi has expressed confidence in the legal battle over the Zamfara North Senatorial seat following the Supreme Court’s decision to reserve judgment in the appeal filed by Senator Sahabi Ya’u Kura.

Speaking with journalists after the proceedings in Abuja, Shinkafi described the case as a struggle for justice, equity and fair political representation for the people of Zamfara North.

It would be recalled that Shinkafi had approached the Federal High Court in Gusau, alleging that the APC primary election was not conducted in compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026 and the party’s guidelines.

The Federal High Court ruled in Shinkafi’s favour, nullifying the Zamfara North Senatorial District primary election conducted on May 19, 2026, and ordering the APC to conduct a fresh primary within 14 days of the judgment.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, Senator Sahabi Ya’u Kura appealed to the Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division.

However, in its judgment delivered on October 20, 2026, the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal for lack of merit and upheld the decision of the Federal High Court in favour of Shinkafi.