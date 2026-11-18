Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye, has rallied traditional leaders across the state to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

Afuye mobilised a coalition of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) members to the palace of the Ogoga of Ikere, Oba Adejimi Adu, in Ikere-Ekiti, to canvass support for the President’s re-election.

She appealed to the monarch and other traditional leaders in the state to reciprocate the President’s infrastructural commitment to Ekiti through their votes.

According to the Director of the Deputy Governor’s Press Office, Tope Ariyo, the state’s number two citizen said the President had earned re-election, considering the number of political office holders from the state currently serving in the Federal Government and the administration’s infrastructural interventions in Ekiti.

She listed the projects to include the construction of the Ado-Ikere-Akure Road, the Modern Army Brigade Barracks in Ikere, the Ado-Ekiti-Iyin-Aramoko-Itawure-Osun Border Road, the Ado-Ekiti-Afe Babalola University Road, the Ado-Ijan-Ilumoba-Ikole Road, the Ado-Ilawe-Ilumoba-Ikole Road and the Ifaki-Kabba-Ado-Ekiti Road, among others.

She said the projects were currently under construction across the state.

“We have come to you, our father, today to seek your support for Mr President. As our traditional leaders, you hold a special place in the heart of this government. It is conspicuous that the Tinubu-led administration has given unprecedented support to Ekiti State, especially our Ikere community. We can now boast of an Army Barrack that has positively changed the face of infrastructure in this axis.

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“Several roads that had become death-traps for years are now being reconstructed across the state. We owe Mr President and our amiable Governor, Mr Abiodun Oyebanji, who has adopted the President as his father, a massive vote from this axis of the country. Because we know you are important in the scheme of things, this is why we have come to seek your blessings and support,” she explained.

In his contribution, the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in the last governorship election in the state, Dr Wole Oluyede, who recently joined a coalition supporting the President’s re-election, said his decision was informed by the need to move the state forward, irrespective of ideological and political differences.

He urged supporters of political parties across the state to look beyond personal interests when collective prosperity was at stake, stressing that the well-being of the people should take precedence over political benefits.

Reacting, the Ogoga of Ikere Kingdom and Chairman of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Adejimi Adu Alagbado, said he was pleased to witness an unprecedented bond between the two major political parties in the state.

He said the Tinubu-led administration had improved infrastructure in the community through the establishment of the Army Barracks, which had contributed to the expansion of the area and increased commercial activities.

“Your coming together is symbolic because Ikere is one and indivisible. I am really elated that the coming together of the political class in Ikere is happening during my time. Let us sustain this development because there is much to gain when we work as one. Our strength is in our unity,” he said.

The monarch, who expressed hope for more development projects in the community, said the Tinubu-led administration deserved massive support from the people of the area and the state at large because of its infrastructural commitment.