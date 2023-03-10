By Terna Chikpa, Jalingo

Taraba state governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), senator Emmanuel Bwacha has explained the real reason why he is contesting to be governor of Taraba state in the upcoming governorship election.

Bwacha who spoke to Nigerian Tribune in an interview in Jalingo explained that he was contesting to restore good governance and attract development for Taraba state.

According to the APC guber candidate, the abysmal performance of the PDP-led administration in the last seven and half years under governor Darius Ishaku has taken Taraba backward in all aspects of development and needed to be repositioned and bring the state to her days of greatness.

“I am contesting to be governor because I want to make Taraba a great place for Nigerians and make the citizens remember the days of Jolly Nyame and Late Danbaba Suntai. My first project as governor would be the issue of pensioners. I will clear all outstanding pension arrears and gratuity and return all the displaced Tarabans to their ancestral homes before embarking on proper development of Taraba state.

“I want to unite the citizens and put an end to the train of ethnic clashes in Taraba. My desire is to make Taraba an economic hub of Nigeria through untapped natural resources. I believe that governance is for the people and I do have sleepless nights whenever citizens are complaining about bad government.

“I want to revive Taraba and make it a workshop where every citizen would have something of his or her own and build a comfortable life. Whenever I go round the streets of Jalingo and across the 16 local governments, I feel very unconformable that the citizens are suffering so, i want to make life easy and great for Tarabans by bringing the require development both in the ruler and urban areas of the state.

“My tracks as a senator is not because of pride, I believe that what belongs to the people should be given to them and that has become part of my life. I always get sick within three days whenever my constituency project is approved and i failed to come home within two days to start executing it. The sickness finished immediately when I start assembling team of engineers for the project and that has been in my blood so, I will not want to be a hospital customer because I will always be sick if I fail to provide the needed development for Taraba state.

“I weep when ever university lecturers protest over non payment of salaries and eventually embark on a strike. I want to make the academic standard of Taraba state higher institutions of learning in a manner that a four years course would remain four years. I will make life comfortable for lecturers and make the learning environment conducive for students to study.

“I will build ruler roads to encourage our local agricultural production and easy accessibility of the products. I want to change our local method of farming to a modern and mechanize base one where with ten thousand Naira, a farmer will be able to get profit of over two hundred thousand naira after farming season, and this would be regularly sponsored by the state government. I will liaise with the state assembly to make it a law as a yearly mandatory project for the state government so that we would boost the state revenue through agro production and make provision of social amenities easier for the people.

"I want to make life easy for Tarabans in a manner that those who call themselves ordinary citizens will feel very important. I want to make my skills acquisition training and scholarship for students of southern Taraba to be for entire state and make young citizens of the state become safe reliance and employers of labour.





“Our health system is poor, I want to make it a word class one where Nigerians would no longer travel abroad for treatment but always come to Taraba and have their illness treated. I am already contacting word best consultants of in the profession on how to make it a reality in Taraba and from what I gathered, it will be a simple one year project if elected governor of Taraba state.

“All this I mentioned is targeted toward total transformation of Taraba. I want to transform Taraba state into a place where Nigerians would no longer travel to Lagos or Dubai in search for daily livelihood but come to the state to build their future. I feel the pains of hardship Tarabans are passing through under the administration of governor Ishaku so, I want to liberate the people, make them smile again, make them remember the days Jolly Nyame and Late Danbaba Suntai in happiness and return the state to her days greatness” Bwacha explained.