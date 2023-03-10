Collins Nnabuife, Abuja

The People’s Movement for a New Nigeria (PMNN) has said that the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to play by its own rule of transmitting election results electronically, paved way for rigging.

The President of PMNN, Alhaji Yahaya Ndu stated this while briefing journalists in Abuja.

He said “intimidation and even outright brutalization of voters in many parts of the country to subvert the will of the people, especially in Lagos and Rivers State are common information and the buying of votes before and during elections are disgusting.

“As if all the above are not enough, blatant falsification and altering of results are already matters rushing to the courts from the north, south, east and west.

“The worst part of it is that INEC which led the course for the introduction of technology BVAS to ensure direct transmission of results from polling units straight to INEC servers to forestall rigging itself broke it’s rule and refused to use the BVAS to transmit the results at the end of the day paving way for unprecedented rigging in the history of Nigerian elections.

He however, expressed shock over why the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs rushed to congratulate the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and even describing the supposed victory as resounding.

He said all Nigerians must work together to build the country of their dreams where peace and justice reign in security, prosperity and fear of God Almighty.

Alhaji Ndu however, said “demonstrating division and Injustice on the South East of Nigeria is not in the best interest of Nigeria Nigerians in general and Nigerian Muslims in particular and most especially those who have been working openly and secretly to keep the south east out of the presidency of Nigeria that their design is unpatriotic and evil”.

Addressing Muslims, Ndu said sacrificing religious beliefs and national interest on the altar of greed and personal friendship or cultic fraternity will not go unpunished by our creator.

“The truth is that apart from the glaring fact that justice in the federation of Nigeria demands that the next President of Nigeria should come from the south east, there are many other reasons why it is indeed in the best interest of Nigeria that it be so.





“One of such reasons is that of all the ethnic nationalities in Nigeria none is to be found in all nooks and crannies of the nation like the people of the South East”, he averred.

He said doing justice to the South East will profoundly enhance national unity which

is needed seriously in order to surmount the challenges confronting the nation.

“The second of such reasons is that while the democracy deficit in Nigeria is glaring the people of the South East have an unquestionable tradition of democracy which with their nation wide spread puts them in a solid position to help spread all-over the country.

“The more together Nigerians are the easier it will be for them to provide solutions to the challenges confronting the nation. All ethnic nationalities in Nigeria have their good and enviable qualities which the rest can learn from”, Ndu stated.