Reality TV star, Natacha Anita Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has revealed that she was once offered $20,000 (N18 million) just to sit at the same table with a male fan.

This was revealed in the latest episode of her show, the Big Friday Show with Tacha by Cool FM Nigeria, with BBNaija’s Phyna as a guest.

Tacha explained that she rejected the offer because she felt there was more to it than just sitting at the same table.

She said, “I went to AY’s show two years ago and my road manager came and told me that a man said he was willing to give me $20,000 if I came to his table.

“I didn’t accept the offer because after I go to the table, I would have to follow him home.”

In the same vein, Phyna disclosed that she once turned down a ₦5 million offer from a man. She confidently asserted that she didn’t hesitate to reject the offer, dismissing N5 million as mere “change.”

She emphasized, “How much is N5 million? N5 million is just $5,000. N5 million? That’s change. N5 million is something I can make in my comfort zone, in my house. I don’t need to open my door to go and make N5 million.”

She further elaborated, “Even if I were not Phyna. Even if I were a normal poor girl, you can’t just walk up to me just like that, you want to kill me? What do you want to do? What’s so special about me that you want to give me N5 million just like that?”

"At AY Live's birthday two years ago, a guy offered to give me $20,000 if I come to his table" – Tacha pic.twitter.com/tNafTyVXKO — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) January 16, 2024

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE