Alhambra First Lady, Mrs Nonye Soludo, has said that the major aim for bringing her healthy living crusade to Anambra State is to change traditional harmful health habits and establish a new ideology in the way people see and look after their health.

Mrs Soludo stated this while addressing youth leaders from the one hundred and seventy-nine communities in the State; under the auspices of Anambra State Association of Town Unions, ASATU, during their monthly general congress in Awka, the State Capital.

According to the Governor’s wife, so many people have lost regard for their health by making wrong choices in terms of what they eat and how they care for their bodies, a negative trend she said has given rise to new cases of preventable diseases and deaths.

She said that the majority of diseases ravaging the current human society have thrived as a result of continued wrong consumption choices, and disregard for organic health philosophy.

Addressing the youths via a virtual platform, Mrs Soludo said that the crusade has been taken to the grassroots through ongoing youth engagements across the twenty-one local government areas of the state, which she said are designed to get Anambra youths to become advocates of the movement in their different communities.

She explained that when the youths get well involved in the healthy living campaign, they could also help to strengthen and drive its visions, recognizing the role young people play in societal development.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Ben Obidike, said that by engaging with Anambra youths and taking her crusade directly to the grassroots, the Governor’s wife has taken another important step to make the crusade a common practice in the state.

On his part, the President of ASATU Youth Wing, Comrade Ken Okoli, assures that the youths will support the crusade and take its messages to all corners of the state.

