Six years in office: Arapaja lauds Gov Makinde’s ‘purposeful administration’ 

The Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, has lauded the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, for the giant strides he has recorded in the last six years in office, saying the governor’s administration has been purposeful, humane and making positive impacts in the lives of the citizenry.

Arapaja made this assertion in a congratulatory statement he personally issued but made available to journalists through his personal assistant, Bamitale Ibrahim, wherein he felicitated Governor Makinde in his sixth year in office.

The statement reads in full, “On behalf of the members of our great party, PDP (South), I warmly congratulate His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Abiodun Makinde, on the occasion of his sixth year in office as the Executive Governor of Oyo State.

“Your Excellency, your visionary leadership has transformed our state through people-centric policies, wisdom, and inclusivity. Your dedication to progress, well-being, and good governance has earned you admiration and love from all and sundry.

“As a leader, you’ve empowered many to serve with purpose and passion. I pray for continued success, good health, and divine guidance.

“Your Excellency has been working day and night towards the successful implementation of your roadmap for sustainable development 2023-2027, and this is the reason why we are confident even in your ability to serve at the national level.

“It is our prayer that God, who has been with you from the first day of your administration, will continue to be with you throughout the remaining period of your tenure. We also pray that He will imbue you with wisdom, knowledge, strength, and sound health to carry on and to deliver on your mandate to the people of the state.

“We are solidly behind your administration to implement policies and programmes necessary for the all-round development of the state.”

