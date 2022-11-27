Why I chose Plug-In as my debut single —TE3JRY

As fans continue to hail the talent of fast-rising Nigerian singer, Te3jry, who is also known as ‘Teejay,’ the versatile musician who grew up in Bayelsa State has disclosed how music changed and influenced his life.

With his family members also being influenced by his music amid a growing fan base, Teejay said while he has always been fascinated by music and songwriting in but never considered releasing song professionally until his move to Lagos early in 2022.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

As his new song, entitled Plug-in, continues to rule the airwaves, the singer disclosed that his new single is personal to him.

Although he has made it very relatable to suit a broader audience, it doesn’t take away the fact that the song speaks to him directly. According to him, his new song keeps reminding him of the greater goal ahead of him. For him, he needs always to remember where he is coming from and keep making great music for himself and his fans across over the globe.

“I believe I have no bad songs and I see Plug-in as the least qualified of a debut single. I believe the song is a masterpiece and people will enjoy my craft and creativity on the song.”