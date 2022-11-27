We no longer have a career, we are legendary artistes now —Peter Okoye

Nigerian singer and half brother of the Psquare twins, Peter Okoye, has boasted that his support for the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi will not reduce his fortune whether he wins or loses the election in 2023.

Peter was reacting to growing criticisms from a section of social media users who appeared not to be happy about his public support for Obi whose infleunce continues to soar among the youth.

Peter and Paul had openly declared their support for Obi and insisted that pitching their tent with the former Anambra State governor would not diminish their fortune or reduce their music influence.

Peter while responding to his critics who said their music career may experience a lull after the 2023 elections, especially if their principal failed to emerge winner, said they have moved ordinary artistes to legendary status.

He added that nothing untoward would happen to his life and career after 2023, saying for those saying “Your Career” dis (sic) and that, we no longer have a career! We’ve gone beyond that level! We are now Legendry and Iconic! And still selling out stadiums and Arenas around the Globe”.