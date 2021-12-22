Why documentation is important in artefacts’ collection

DOCUMENTATION literally means an act of keeping accurate records of information in a systematic way for easy retrieval at the point of need. While objects are available in the museum, documentation makes them easy to access.

Documentation in museum refers to development of accurate records on museum collections. It involves the act of making records as it has to do with the development of further information from the available records in the museum.

Therefore, this means information on an object must be collected alongside the object, and a retrieval of necessary information is very important as this makes the objects worthwhile, thus an object without necessary information is of no value to the museum.

A museum specimen should not be exhibited until a lot of information such as its manufacturer, age, use, provenance, etc are unearthed.

The more accurate and detailed information on an object is, the more useful it is for research, education, exhibition and entertainment.

Documentation is the museum’s memory bank. It is often said that without objects, there would be no museum, but objects without proper documentation of the accompanying information is of no value to the museum as well.

Documentation is based on facts, it has to be factual, reliable, dependable and researchable. It is a continuous exercise as it does not have an end. It is the process of collecting, recording and storing information relating to an object or collection of objects. This is so crucial as it serves as the lubricant that keeps the museum running smoothly and effectively.

It provides a wealth of knowledge for running of the museum because it involves the acquiring, creating, sorting out of objects.

Adeleke is Chief Curator at the

National Museum of Unity, Ibadan.