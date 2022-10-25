Why Diaspora Nigerians are buying into Convvy Estates —Alade

Despite the seemingly lull in the real estate industry, no thanks to the nation’s harsh operating environment, coupled with the high cost of funds, poor policies, high inflation and logistics cost, many Nigerians in the diaspora have continued to invest massively in the housing industry back home.

This was confirmed by the developer of Convvy Estates, why speaking with Nigerian Tribune about its offerings and why people in diaspora besieged the company for investments.

According to the company’s Manager, AyodejiAlade, diaspora Nigerians from Canada, United States of America, United Kingdom and Australia, among others have been buying into Nigeria’s real estate through trusted developers.

For Convvy Estate, he said the trust/ integrity built by its management has endeared diaspora Nigerians to the company, thereby investing in the housing estate.

“Over 85 per cent of our subscribers are diaspora Nigerians. The confidence they have in us is based on what they can see. We talk and do, we keep on the development,” Alade said.

Convvy Estate is located in Alagbado-IItele area of Ogun State.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Apart from trust capital which the company has built overtime, the team leader said the firm does not joke with the issues of documentations.





He explained that before selling any land or house, the company would have ensured that all the documents have been perfected.

This singular effort, he said has removed any fear or doubt the subscribers/ customers might be having concerning their investment.

“We also have synergy, we ensure that our customers get mails and their documents both hard copy and soft via emails.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune before now, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, MrSamuel Babajide Oni, said the management has been able to implement certain strategies ranging from mass construction of buildings to introduction of installment payment plan, bulk purchase of building materials, instant allocation of houses or plots of land and flexible mortgage plans to the admiration of its numerous clients/customers.

These strategies, he said have led to the expansion and development of mass buildings in Alagbado-IItele and Awoyaya-Lekki estates, less than one year of its existence

“What we have implemented in our services and products is mass building. When you are talking of mass construction, it takes out the risk of effects of inflation. We have been able to implement certain strategies in terms of ensuring affordability by providing instalment payment plans which are more convenience.

“We do have a plan of a rolling out currently that anyone with payment plan from N250,000 on monthly basis can be a home owner.”

“We have always being a pace setter in term of instant allocation to allow and enable our clients carry out development. To make them owner of a property being landed or building. So we do have the flexible payment plan,” the CEO said

The estate sits on 13.5 hectares of land. House types include two, three and four-bedroom duplexes, four-bedroom stand-alone duplexes, four -bedroom terraces and twin bed duplexes.

House prices range between N33 million and N60.5 million, while land prices range between N9 million to N15 million, depending on the size.

The estate parades standard buildings, ample parking space, good roads’ network with walkways, green area, recreational area, Basketball Ball court, film house, premium power supply, imposing gate house, play area, shopping mall, gym center, security post ,good water supply, facility management house, offices and event centre.