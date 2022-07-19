Why content creators, influencers should be respected ― BOD

As the country continues to witness a boom in the creative and music industry, popular content creator and writer, Ademuwagun Samuel, otherwise known as BOD Republic has made a case for content writers and influencers in the country, describing their contribution to the growth and success of brands as one that should not be respected and valued.

BOD Republic who started his journey into the social media space and influencing industry recalled how he started as a musician and collaborated with a number of artistes including Reminisce, Kjuni, and Pheelz, and he also performed in several clubs in Lagos, Nigeria.

Speaking about how influencers have added value and growth to businesses and brands within and outside the shores of Nigeria, BOD Republic stated that it is quite unfortunate that many people now look down on influencers and some even regard them as internet fraudsters, adding that influencers deserve more credit for raising the bar across social strata.

Speaking about how his career in influencing started, he disclosed that his love and passion for creating content became more pronounced during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 when he began writing for brands in Nigeria and his friends in the comic industry like Isaac bholu, Nas and many others.

He maintained that his commitment and persistence for the job have seen him emerge as one of the most followed Twitter influencers in Nigeria with more than 300,000 followers. These qualities, according to him have also helped him land various gigs for brands.

In 2022, he rose to become one of the most popular Nigerians on Twitter.

Speaking about his love life, he hinted that while he is currently in a relationship with someone, he would rather not want to reveal the name of the face of the individual as it is not in his style to make public his relationship.

On his plans for the rest of the year, BOD said he hoped to work with well-known people across different walks of life just as he would love to improve his writing abilities and work with global corporations.

