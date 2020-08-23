Why Bamidele is leading as Lagos night life PR

In a country like Nigeria where the love for social life is high and patronised by most citizens in youthful age, there are some persons known to be the brain behind this prolific system of social lifestyle in Lagos, known as Nightlife PR.

Bamidele Adams, popularly known as B.A-king of Lagos night life, is one of the most recognised nightlife public relation personnel that are projecting to the next level.

According to Adams, the journey of the grassroot entertainment in 2010 with fashion and clothing at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State where he consulted for a lofty fabric brand known as FEG CLOTHIERS.

In 2014, Adams pulled up momentum and co-organised a major university award event in the institution, entitled ‘THE OSCAR’ (Outstanding Student Choice Award of Recognition), where more than 50 students, celebrities and exceptional individuals were celebrated on the public stage for their respective prowess.

Bamidele Adams further launched a new award with a group of ingenious individuals in the University of Lagos and the city of Lagos eventually, tagged ‘Nigerian Meritorious Awards.

NIGM Awards became a national award that extended to other states in the country which ran effectively from 2016 to year 2018 as a lot of exceptional students, noble figures, business owners, entertainers and entrepreneurs were awarded on the public stage.

He has also worked actively for all the major topnotch nightlife spots in Lagos and assisted their nightlife activities to its charming best, especially where profits are concerned. This nightlife spots hosted the likes of Sean Tizzle, TClassic, King Bernard, Joeboy, Anyas and a host of others used as a bait to create attention and interest for nightlife lovers to patronize that spot.

